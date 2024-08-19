BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Joshua Horowitz Acquires 1,704 Shares

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,661.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,789.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Joshua Horowitz bought 3,330 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $66,133.80.

BK Technologies Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of BKTI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 153,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a P/E ratio of -218.31 and a beta of 1.17. BK Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 138,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

