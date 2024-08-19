BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 9.0% in July

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 563,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BHK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. 80,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,964. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

