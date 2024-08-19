BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.00

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 366964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
