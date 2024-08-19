BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.00

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 366964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.