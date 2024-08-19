BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCPC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.17.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCPC

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 44.47, a current ratio of 44.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $773.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.49.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.04%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 388.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,963,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after buying an additional 284,802 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 61.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 54,786 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 468,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the period.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.