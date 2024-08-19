Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) and Spark I Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKL) Financial Review

Spark I Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spark I Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Spark I Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark I Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Spark I Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.9% of Spark I Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spark I Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark I Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $273.87 million 6.45 $271.96 million $2.27 6.31

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Spark I Acquisition.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Spark I Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark I Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.