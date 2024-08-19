bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

bluebird bio Stock Up 0.5 %

BLUE opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

