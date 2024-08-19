BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.06 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. BNB has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion and $1.68 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $555.42 or 0.00940368 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,039 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,085.93213046. The last known price of BNB is 533.63990893 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2211 active market(s) with $1,454,965,250.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
