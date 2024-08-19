Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLX. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised Boralex to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.90.

TSE BLX opened at C$33.91 on Thursday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.30. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

