Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Acquires 620 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.7% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTI stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,123. The firm has a market cap of $413.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.