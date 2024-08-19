Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after purchasing an additional 425,228 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,285.7% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 320,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315,352 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 795.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 289,099 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,337,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,245.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 212,876 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 183,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,481. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

