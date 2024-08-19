Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,420,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $390,687,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,039 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,133.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 232,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.21. The stock had a trading volume of 749,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,515. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.44 and its 200 day moving average is $229.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

