BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

BOX stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,944,530.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Quarry LP boosted its stake in BOX by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 56.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 14.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 212,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BOX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

