Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $4.24 on Monday, reaching $266.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,443,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,959. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.97 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

