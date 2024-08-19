Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.09. 17,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,072. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $873.40 million, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

