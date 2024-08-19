Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,347. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $485.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

