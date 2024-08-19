Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 514,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

