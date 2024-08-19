Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $377.68. 873,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

