Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in July

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,685,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 1,558,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,850.0 days.

Brembo Trading Up 2.3 %

BRBOF stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. Brembo has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

