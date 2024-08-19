Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 958,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.43.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,232 shares of company stock worth $4,100,300. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,735,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.07. 308,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $138.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

