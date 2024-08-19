Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ BHFAO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,260. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50.
About Brighthouse Financial
