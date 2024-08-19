Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brinker International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.85.

NYSE EAT opened at $65.57 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,963,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

