Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

BRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.19. 329,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,675. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $26.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,964,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

