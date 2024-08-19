Brokerages Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Price Target at $351.82

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $351.82.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $326.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.28. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $4,594,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Accenture by 11.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

