Brokerages Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Target Price at $73.00

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APGE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APGE stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,690,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,707,426. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Stories

