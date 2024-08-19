Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $254.63

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $222.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. CDW has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.32 and a 200 day moving average of $233.39.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

