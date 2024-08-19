Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $49.62

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Cognex by 303.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 276.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

