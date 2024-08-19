Brokerages Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) PT at $8.90

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MOMO

Hello Group Price Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,632 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Hello Group by 994.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,617,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,500 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Hello Group by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,001,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 654,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hello Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,716,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 633,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.