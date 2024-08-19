Brokerages Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target at $35.78

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 145.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

