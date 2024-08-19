Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Performance

Shares of BNRE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,443. Brookfield Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 160.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

