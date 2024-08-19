BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 349,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Spire by 197.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SR traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $64.91. 44,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

