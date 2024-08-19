BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $418.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.