Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.9 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.12. The stock had a trading volume of 250,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.