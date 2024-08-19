Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW) Short Interest Update

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BUJAW remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

