Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW) Short Interest Update

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Price Performance
NASDAQ:BUJAW remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1
- Stock Average Calculator
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.