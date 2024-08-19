Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $90,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $238,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Burford Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

BUR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. 408,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,633. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.54. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

See Also

