Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOEV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Canoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.28. Canoo has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

In related news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at $422,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Canoo news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Canoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

