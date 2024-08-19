Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$6.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEED. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$10.00 price objective on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$37,155.72. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TSE:WEED opened at C$9.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a market cap of C$822.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.41.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

