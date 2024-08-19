Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) CEO Jason M. Hollar Sells 26,716 Shares

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.79. 1,301,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,500. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

