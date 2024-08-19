Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) CEO Jason M. Hollar Sells 46,455 Shares

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.79. 1,301,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,740 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 773.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

