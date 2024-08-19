Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$176.00 at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.55.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Trading Down 1.1 %

Cargojet Increases Dividend

TSE CJT opened at C$124.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$128.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.84. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$143.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$1,057,623.29. In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total value of C$1,057,623.29. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,315 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.