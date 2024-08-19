Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.57

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 455444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

