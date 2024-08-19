Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 1.5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $152.24 and last traded at $153.53. 901,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,402,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total transaction of $9,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total value of $9,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 787,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,356,236 shares of company stock valued at $290,748,285 in the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

