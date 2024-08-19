CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.01 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $22,264.50 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.12355102 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $22,539.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

