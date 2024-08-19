Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 10,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

CTLT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $6,720,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

