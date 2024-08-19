CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of CBZ traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 190,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CBIZ by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

