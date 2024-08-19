CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.