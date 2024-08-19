Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CELC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Stock Performance

CELC stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $580.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Celcuity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,563 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Celcuity by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,583,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after buying an additional 637,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.