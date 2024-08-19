Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 134 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 343.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,890. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average of $139.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

