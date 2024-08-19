Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 685 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after buying an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $263,192,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.63. 1,557,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.