Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 7,021 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,088,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,580,000 after buying an additional 45,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.76. 369,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,212. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

