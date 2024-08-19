Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IWB traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.59. 199,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,640. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.95. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.